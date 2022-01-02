Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

