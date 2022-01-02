Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after buying an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97.

