Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 875.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,917 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,730 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 4.9% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of SEA worth $87,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in SEA by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after buying an additional 796,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SEA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $394,260,000 after buying an additional 599,316 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.05 and its 200 day moving average is $300.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.61 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

