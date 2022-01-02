SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

A number of research firms have commented on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:S opened at $50.49 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,560 shares of company stock worth $8,413,606 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

