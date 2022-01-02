Showcase 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,765.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $177,951.48 and $80,765.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.22 or 0.07871922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00075422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.20 or 0.99824566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

