SHPING (SHPING) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.92 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and $32,185.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005221 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,232,776 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

