Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.03. 86,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.17. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$12.72 and a twelve month high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

