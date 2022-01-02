Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 44,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 17,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

