Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

