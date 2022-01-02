SingularityNET Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $182.75 million and $2.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005201 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.