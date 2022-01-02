Sitrin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

