SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $19.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

SLRC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 120,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,201. The firm has a market cap of $778.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $289,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 33.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 42.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

