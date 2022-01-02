Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 547 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

