Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 11,729 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $145.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

