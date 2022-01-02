Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.96 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,171,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 34,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

NASDAQ CME opened at $228.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.78. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.51 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

