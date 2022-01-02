Smith Salley & Associates Has $501,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,092,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

