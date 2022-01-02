Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

