Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Snap by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Snap by 73.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 214,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Snap by 55.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

