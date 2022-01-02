Sonar (PING) Price Reaches $0.0065

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $76,851.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.27 or 0.07901979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,278.84 or 1.00314103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

