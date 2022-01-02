Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $984,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

