SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

