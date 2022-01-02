SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

