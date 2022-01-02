SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,359,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 285,035 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,588,000.

XBI opened at $111.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

