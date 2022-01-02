SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stake Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.31 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.