SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $133.87.

