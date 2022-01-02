SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 120 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

UPS stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

