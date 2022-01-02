SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Shares of A stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.87.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

