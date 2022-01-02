SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $204.78 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average of $188.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

