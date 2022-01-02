SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.25. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

