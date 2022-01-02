SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 41 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $658.46 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.96 and a 200-day moving average of $647.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.