Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 80,000 Shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of Helix Acquisition worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

