Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,624 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.72. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

