Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 5,232 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Corteva makes up approximately 1.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after buying an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $61,155,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

