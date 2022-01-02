Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $224.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.