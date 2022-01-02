Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of TriState Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 3,621.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.18.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

