Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.66. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

