Stealth (XST) Price Down 25.6% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $2,378.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015797 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011178 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars.

