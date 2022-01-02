Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Stepan stock opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $5,616,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

