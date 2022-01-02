Stephens Raises Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $57.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ABCB opened at $49.68 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,232,000 after acquiring an additional 210,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.