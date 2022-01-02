Stock Traders Buy High Volume of American Well Call Options (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,399 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,629 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. American Well has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,208. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

