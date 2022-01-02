T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.64 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.82 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.98.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

