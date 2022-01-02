Tadpole Finance (TAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,520.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $3,520.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00015523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.49 or 0.08015691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00075564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.94 or 1.00013943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

