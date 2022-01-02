Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 25.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 2,478,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,665. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $582.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

