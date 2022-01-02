TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 756,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.19. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

