Telcoin (TEL) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Telcoin has a market cap of $697.08 million and $5.01 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005163 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,682,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

