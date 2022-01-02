TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE TU traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,104. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

