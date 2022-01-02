TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. TELUS comprises approximately 0.6% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TELUS by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,585 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $40,410,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TELUS by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,189,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

