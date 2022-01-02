TEMCO Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. TEMCO has a total market cap of $25.97 million and approximately $369,977.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

