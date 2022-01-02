Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $62.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.30.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 518,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $59.58.
In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
