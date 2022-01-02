Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $62.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 518,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

