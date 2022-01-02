Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $368.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.82.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

